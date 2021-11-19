Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.