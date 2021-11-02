Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees to…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drast…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…