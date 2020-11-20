Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Florence, SC

 Skip to main content
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

