Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Florence, SC
