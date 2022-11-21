Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.