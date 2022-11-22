Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Florence, SC
