Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until 7AM EST FRI. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.