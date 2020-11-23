 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until 7AM EST FRI. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

