Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

