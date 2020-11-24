Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until 9AM EST FRI. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.