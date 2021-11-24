 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until WED 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert