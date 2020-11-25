 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until 7PM EST FRI. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert