Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until 7PM EST FRI.