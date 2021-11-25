 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

