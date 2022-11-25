Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Florence, SC
