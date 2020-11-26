 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until 1AM EST FRI. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

