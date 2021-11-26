Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. …
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expe…
For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Monday,…
This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks should see highs in t…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.