Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Florence, SC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.