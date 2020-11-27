Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 4:15AM EST FRI. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.