Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Florence, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.