Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.