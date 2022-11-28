Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.