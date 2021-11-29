 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Florence, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

