Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Florence, SC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!