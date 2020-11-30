Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Florence, SC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.