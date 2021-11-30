Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.