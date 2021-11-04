Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees to…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degre…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 …