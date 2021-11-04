 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

