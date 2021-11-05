Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees to…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Florence area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degre…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.