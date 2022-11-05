Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The Florence are…
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Do…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted.…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degre…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted.…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect p…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. …
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.