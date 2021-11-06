 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Florence, SC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

