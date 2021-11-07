Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Florence, SC
