Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.