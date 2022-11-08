Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.