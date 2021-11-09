Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Florence, SC

It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.