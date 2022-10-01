Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SAT 12:42 PM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Florence, SC
