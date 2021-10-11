 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert