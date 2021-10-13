 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Florence, SC

Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

