The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Florence, SC
