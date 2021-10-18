 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Florence, SC

It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

