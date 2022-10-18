Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Florence, SC
