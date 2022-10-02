Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Florence, SC

Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.