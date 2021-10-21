The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of rai…