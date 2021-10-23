Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Florence, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.