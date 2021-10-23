 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert