The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.