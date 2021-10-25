Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Florence, SC
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
