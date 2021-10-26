 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Florence, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Florence, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert