Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Florence, SC

It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.