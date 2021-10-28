Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Florence, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.