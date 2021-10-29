 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Florence, SC

Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Florence could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

