Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Florence, SC

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

