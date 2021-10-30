Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Florence, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drast…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Pe…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…
Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. It looks like it …
For the drive home in Florence: Mainly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatu…