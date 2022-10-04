Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Florence, SC

Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.