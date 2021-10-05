Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Florence, SC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.