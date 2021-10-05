The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Florence, SC
